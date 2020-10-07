Wisconsin Supreme Court says Republicans can continue to fight extended absentee voting
The decision sends the case back to the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, which must decide whether the lawmakers can continue the appeal.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
After search of UW-Green Bay campus, police did not find armed man, according to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 2:25 AM
According to the university, a white man in his 50s with longer hair who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and had a gun was reported on the campus trails.
Teachers union says schools not following health guidance, ignoring safety to keep...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 12:12 AM
WEAC, the state's largest teachers union, said some schools are engaging in questionable practices and altering metrics to keep schools open.
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: over 850 now hospitalized
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2020 at 11:24 PM
For the first time ever, there are over 850 hospitalized COVID-10 patients in Wisconsin on Tuesday. There were 853 hospitalized, 71 more than Monday and 207 more than a week ago, and 261 patients in intensive care. Wisconsin hospitals are using 80 […]
Gov. Tony Evers' administration limits capacity at bars, restaurants and stores to 25% as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2020 at 11:17 PM
The move by his administration to cap businesses at 25% of capacity starting Thursday comes as Wisconsin suffers from some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.
Evers’ administration issues new order limiting size of public gatherings
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2020 at 11:16 PM
In an effort to dampen Wisconsin’s blazing coronavirus outbreak, Governor Tony Evers’ administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings. “Today I’ve directed Secretary-designee Palm to issue […]
Packers say no fans until COVID-19 rates improve
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2020 at 9:05 PM
COVID-19 cases spiking in Brown County leads Green Bay Packers to deal opening Lambeau Field to fans.
Wisconsin reports more than 2,000 new cases, 18 deaths as state limits some public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2020 at 9:02 PM
The average daily case count over the last seven days was 2,346. One month ago, near the start of Wisconsin's most recent surge of cases, it was 836.
Heart tribute band Barracuda to play Meyer Theatre in November
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2020 at 8:23 PM
Capacity will be limited to 25% and face masks will be required for the concert.
