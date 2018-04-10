Wisconsin Supreme Court says permit needed to carry loaded gun in car
The Supreme Court decides Wisconsin's laws on concealed carry and the transport of firearms do not conflict, affirm man's conviction.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
