Wisconsin Supreme Court says it would minimize changes to current election maps, handing Republicans an initial redistricting victory
The decision broke along ideological lines, with the four conservatives in the majority and the three liberals in the minority.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM
The decision broke along ideological lines, with the four conservatives in the majority and the three liberals in the minority.
Rep. John Macco says he won't run for Wisconsin governor and will back former Lt. Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 9:22 PM
Rep. John Macco announced he would not run for governor, three months after filing paperwork to do so.
Taxpayers bankrolled Michael Gableman's Arizona trip after Vos said they wouldn't have to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Wisconsin taxpayers spent $2,750 to send officials to Arizona for an election review even though Robin Vos said the public would not have to pay.
First bet is on Saints-Cowboys as Oneida Casino launches Wisconsin's first legal sports...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM
The Potawatomi and Ho-Chunk nations both say they hope to be next in offering sports wagers in Wisconsin.
Funeral for Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook
by WRN Contributor on November 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM
Funeral services were held Tuesday in Plover for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who contracted COVID on the job and died. State Patrol Lieutenant Nate Henriksen “We are very grateful for this opportunity today, that […]
Gamblers at Oneida Casino near Green Bay can now legally bet on sports, a first for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM
Visitors to the Oneida Nation's main casino just west of Green Bay can bet on Packers, Brewers, Bucks games and other events.
Frontier Airlines to add nonstop flights to fourth destination from Green Bay in early...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM
Frontier Airlines announced it will begin nonstop flights between Green Bay and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in February 2022.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/29
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM
Panthers Pull Away from Westfield 68-54 in Boys Basketball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM
