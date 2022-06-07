Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of releasing data on COVID outbreaks at businesses after two-year public records battle
After a two-year long saga, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that state health department data on businesses with COVID outbreaks can be released.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Brown County man in custody after standoff on Packerland Drive, Green Bay police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM
Police say the situation is contained but want traffic to avoid the area, Lt. Tom Buchanan said in a news release at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of releasing data on COVID outbreaks at businesses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM
After a two-year long saga, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that state health department data on businesses with COVID outbreaks can be released.
-
'The Lake Rider,' Twin Cities kayaker Mike Stout embarks on his 6th trip across Lake...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM
While making it safely across the lake is Mike Stout's top priority, this time he's hoping to complete his journey in under 13 hours.
-
Veryl Switzer, pioneering first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 1954, dead at 89
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Switzer was the first African-American player drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. That was only one of his accomplishments.
-
SCOWIS rules DHS may release business COVID-19 data
by Bob Hague on June 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that the state Department of Health Services can release data on COVID-19 infections at businesses. Tuesday’s 4-3 decision comes in an October 2020 suit filed by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce against […]
-
Former Packers coaches, players benefit from hot housing market with quick sales, high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM
Former Packers coach Ruvell Martin sold house in Ledgeview for more than he was asking in less than three months.
-
Gillett man convicted in drunken driving death of passenger; sentencing set for Oct. 3
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM
Mark A. Martin faces between five and 15 years of prison.
-
Hobart closes village office for the week after multiple positive COVID-19 tests
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM
This is the second time Hobart shut down its office because of COVID. The first was in November 2020.
-
Road Near Judge’s Home Re-Opened After 3 Days Of Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on June 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.