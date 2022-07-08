Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal
The state’s highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court’s ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'I try not to let anyone stop me': HSHS Eastern Wisconsin Nurse of the Year persevered...
by Sheboygan Press on July 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM
Complications at birth left Kelsey Frericks with hearing loss. She was told she'd never be a nurse. She was just named Nurse of the Year.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he supports Wisconsin's right-to-work law...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM
Michels Corp, the construction company Tim Michels co-owns, was a part of the Wisconsin Contractor Coalition that opposed the right-to-work proposal.
Firlus, June K. Age 75 of Rural Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Dane County public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM
The ruling could have broad implications for local governments' ability to respond to public health emergencies in the future.
'It would mean a good night's sleep': Private well owners ask for 'forever chemical'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Nearly 1 million Wisconsin residents rely on groundwater from private wells for their drinking water.
Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated attack in Madison, authorities say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin coastal communities to get $1.4 million in grants to support economic growth,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM
The grants will go toward 41 projects along the state's Great Lakes coastal communities, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The Merrimac Ferry across the Wisconsin River is closed until further notice
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM
The ferry began experiencing a partial loss of power during crossings on Tuesday morning.
