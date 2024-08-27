Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear case seeking to revive recall of GOP Assembly speaker Vos

The effort to salvage an attempt to recall Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office has suffered another legal defeat. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling rejecting an attempt…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.