Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps ban on mobile absentee voting sites in place for now
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has kept a lower court’s ruling banning the use of mobile voting sites in the upcoming presidential election in place for now, a win for Republicans. However, in a victory for Democrats, the court also ensured…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
MBMC To Host Craft & Vendor Fair in August
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 8:54 PM
DATCP announces new cattle testing requirement for Avian influenza
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 5:13 PM
Fatal Accident in Monroe County Involves Dump Truck
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 4:57 PM
Kirsenlohr, Dean Age 68 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 2:14 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee Public Schools submits new plan addressing financial problems (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Public Schools have updated plans to address financial problems. According to the latest draft of a corrective action plan submitted to the Wisconsin […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 12, 2024 at 9:08 AM
The Brewers lose, and the Packers return to the practice field.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 12, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Tourists spent 25 billion dollars in Wisconsin last year (MADISON) Wisconsin saw a record breaking 25 billion dollars in tourism spending last year. Travel Wisconsin spokesperson Craig Trost says almost 46 million people spent the night in 2023. […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2024 at 9:10 PM
The Packers debuted a new piece of equipment today at mini-camp, Aaron Rodgers is AWOL, and the Brewers send a rookie to the mound tonight against Toronto.
New Lisbon Freedom Mile
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2024 at 6:03 PM
