Wisconsin Supreme Court for now reinstates redistricting lawyers for Republican legislators
The 4-3 ruling means the Republicans can resume working with private attorneys they hired at taxpayer expense while the high court considers the case.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson may be undecided about running next year, but he just raised $1.2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2021 at 11:28 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson keeps saying he hasn't made up his mind yet about running for re-election next year, but he brought in $1.2 million.
DOT inspection finds broken bolts on Don A. Tilleman Bridge on Mason Street; repairs...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM
The DOT's investigation determined bolts in the northeast corner of the bridge corroded and weakened, causing them to break and gears to disengage.
Judge orders case against man charged in Brittany Zimmermann's death to move forward
by Marshfield News-Herald on July 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM
Experts testified Thursday that David Kahl's DNA was found on Zimmermann's jeans.
Incumbent Josh Kaul, GOP challenger Ryan Owens open fund-raising leads in 2022 attorney...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM
The deadline for campaign finance reports is Thursday at midnight. Here's how much money the candidates for governor and attorney general have raised.
Racine County shooter attempted multiple carjackings as violence unfolded and shot...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2021 at 10:31 PM
The gas station shooter in Racine County tried to steal three vehicles and shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy.
Department of Corrections is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to visitors at six state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM
The Department of Corrections recently resumed in-person visits and is now offering visitors on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.
Former Altoona school superintendent charged with sex trafficking agrees to plead guilty...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2021 at 8:55 PM
To the public, Daniel Peggs was the up-and-coming superintendent of Altoona school district. At night, he led a very different, secret life.
Packers plan free concert at Lambeau Field before first home game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2021 at 8:44 PM
Packers said the identity of the band for free concert will be revealed in August.
