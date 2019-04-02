Wisconsin Supreme Court election results
Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer are competing for the position on the bench.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates locked in tight battle with both campaigns bracing for ...10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court election results10 hours ago
- Election results from contested races, referendums in Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield10 hours ago
- Lena Taylor – State Sen. Taylor misfires with claim against Milwaukee Mayor Barrett ...18 hours ago
- Hanson, Vernon Harold Age 92 of Mauston18 hours ago
- La Crosse Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase Throughout Juneau County 19 hours ago
- Elroy Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges After Selling to Informant 19 hours ago
- Kahl nixes new trial for Avery19 hours ago
- First Crop Progress Report of 2019 Starts at Zero1 day ago
- Auburndale Students Collecting Donations for Nebraska Farmers1 day ago
- Ag Day on Campus to be Held at UW-Madison1 day ago
- Brewers open first road trip with victory1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.