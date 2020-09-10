Wisconsin Supreme Court could delay absentee ballot mailing

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed out until it gives approval, or issues a ruling on which candidates should be on the November ballot. Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins has requested that the court take up his challenge of a state Elections Commission ruling which kept him off the […]

Source: WRN.com







