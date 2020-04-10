Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky says Tuesday's election should not have been held, blasts court and Robin Vos
“They wanted to suppress votes and they succeeded in suppressing votes,” Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky said Friday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky says Tuesday’s election should not h...57 mins ago
- Many absentee ballots were not postmarked, putting votes at risk of not being counted2 hours ago
- Lawmakers will meet next week on coronavirus relief after abandoning plans to give finance...2 hours ago
- Business groups ask for plan to restart economy when ‘Safer at Home’ order expires3 hours ago
- Friday Juneau County COVID 19 Updates6 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland selection to be delayed by Safer at Home orders, says ag department8 hours ago
- Join us Saturday for the ‘Jump Around’ movement8 hours ago
- Suspect named in central Wisconsin stabbing double homicide case8 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finals moved to June 19-208 hours ago
- Adjustments Being Made to 2020 Alice in Dairyland Finals14 hours ago
- Romanski: Business as Usual at DATCP14 hours ago
- Alliant Energy Gift to Help Customers Cover Energy Costs14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.