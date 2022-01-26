Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the Feb. 15 primary
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the Feb....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Conservatives sought to elevate Wisconsin's legal fight over absentee ballot drop boxes to the state Supreme Court.
Wisconsin health care workers will be allowed to start new jobs at Ascension after judge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM
ThedaCare lawyers asked the court last week to temporarily stop seven of its employees from taking new jobs at a nearby hospital.
'It's just plain unconstitutional': Wisconsin GOP leaders again reject resolution to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM
Wisconsin assembly leaders rejected a proposal from Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun to retract electoral votes for 2020 presidential election.
Kevin Nicholson isn't yet in the GOP race for governor, but he's already shaking up the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM
"You represent a broken machine — you're part of it," Nicholson told party chairman Paul Farrow in front of a county GOP caucus meeting crowd.
'Northeastern Wisconsin is our showroom': How a tech training program started here is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Plymouth resident developed a computer science career training program for other northeastern Wisconsin residents.
Mauston Upends Tomah In HS Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2022 at 3:37 AM
Wisconsin Assembly seeks to overhaul Milwaukee police commission and provide protections...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 2:23 AM
The action by Assembly Republicans could face vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin Senate passes proposed constitutional amendment giving lawmakers power over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 1:48 AM
The proposal cannot be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who has clashed for nearly with Republicans over how he has allocated billions in pandemic aid.
Wisconsin is now projected to take in an additional $2.9 billion over two years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM
The windfall gives lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers a chance to consider spending money or cutting taxes in an election year.
