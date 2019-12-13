Wisconsin students find recording devices in Minnesota hotel
A Wisconsin school district has put a staff member on leave after some high school students from found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Judge orders state to purge more than 200,000 Wisconsin voters from the rolls4 hours ago
- Wisconsin students find recording devices in Minnesota hotel4 hours ago
- Foxconn at risk of losing out on subsidies, Wisconsin warns tech company7 hours ago
- Badger volleyball advances to Elite Eight after third straight sweep8 hours ago
- Madison East students find hidden cameras in hotel rooms9 hours ago
- Marquette Poll shows little change in impeachment opinions10 hours ago
- Homeowners, Businesses Awarded $950K To Improve Water Treatment Systems14 hours ago
- Wisconsin Democrats Push For Passage Of Drug Cost Bill14 hours ago
- Toll Booth Scam Latest in Scammers Attempts to Steal Your Money14 hours ago
- Nominations Sought for Governor’s Export Achievement Awards20 hours ago
- Eau Claire Co. Farm Tech Taking Orders for Toy Truck20 hours ago
- Registration Open for 2020 State FFA Alumni Convention20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.