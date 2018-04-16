Wisconsin struggling to find enough attorneys
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials say the state’s low compensation rate for private attorneys is contributing to the shortage of lawyers willing to represent people who can’t afford a private attorney.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
