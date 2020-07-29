Wisconsin still going green during COVID-19 pandemic, giving sustainability advocates hope for future
Consumers who lost money in the pandemic may be spending less on environmentally conscious products. But there are signs of resilience.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
No Sharp-tailed Grouse Hunting Season For Fall 2020
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 4:56 PM
In light of scientific data and concerns over population viability, there will be no sharp-tailed grouse hunting season this fall. With no permits available, no applications will be made available or accepted this year.
-
Wisconsin still going green during COVID-19 pandemic, giving sustainability advocates...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM
Consumers who lost money in the pandemic may be spending less on environmentally conscious products. But there are signs of resilience.
-
Kwik Trip to acquire Stop-N-Go convenience stores
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM
Kwik Trip is announcing that the company has signed an agreement to acquire Madison-based Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers. In a press release Wednesday, the company says the acquisition "allows Kwik Trip to expand its presence with the respected […]
-
Union Center Water is Safe Again
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM
On July 28, the village posted a notice on Facebook that the Do Not Drink Notice had been rescinded. The notice said all samples from the reservoir and the distribution system had been tested and are reported to be free of contaminants.
-
Wisconsin Department of Revenue distributes just under $1.4 billion in shared revenue to...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 3:55 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) kicked off the week with a distribution of the following shared revenue and property tax credit payments to counties, municipalities, school districts, technical colleges and special districts.
-
Diluted Waterfest Still On
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 3:53 PM
Despite the pandemic and so many cancelled events this year, Waterfest WILL go on - in a modified or "diluted" way - so please join us! Saturday, August 1, boaters are invited to light up and/or decorate their boats and cruise around O'Dell's Bay […]
-
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a male subject found unresponsive in an...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 3:51 PM
PRESS RELEASE ADDENDUM The deceased male subject has been identified as Jaime RM Anderson. The reason for the cause of death remains under investigation. Sheriff Brent H. Oleson
-
Bad seeds: DATCP issues warning about unsolicited packets
by Raymond Neupert on July 29, 2020 at 3:48 PM
Unsolicited seed packages have been arriving in mailboxes across the country, including Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection says they should not be planted, or even opened. DATCP Spokeswoman Grace […]
-
JBS donates $1M to Green Bay community for COVID-19 response after outbreak at east-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2020 at 2:13 PM
JBS will work with local leaders to determine how the money should be used and finalize projects by the end of the year.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.