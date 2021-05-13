Wisconsin still facing wildfire risk, thanks to a lack of springtime rain
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Wisconsin has seen more than 600 wildfires so far this spring, after the fire season got an unusually early start
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'The day we have been waiting for': COVID-19 cloud begins to lift as CDC issues new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM
The good news just kept coming Thursday in America's battle with COVID-19, as the CDC issued new guidelines.
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek to join lawsuit challenging Biden stimulus provision on tax...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes a provision that bars states from using the federal help to offset tax cuts.
-
Green Bay man charged with starting fire on March 19 at Lok-Safe Storage facility on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM
Thomas L. Smith, 58, faces counts of arson of a building, burglary of a building, possession of burglarious tools, and obstructing officers.
-
Wisconsin businesses have mixed reactions to CDC mask recommendations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM
The Wisconsin business community is studying how to react to new guidelines that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.
-
Two former congressmen from Wisconsin join group of disaffected Republicans unhappy with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM
Former Wisconsin congressmen Reid Ribble and Tom Petri join a group of disaffected Republicans who say they're unhappy with the direction of their party in the Trump Era and would consider creating a new one.
-
The daily average of new COVID-19 cases and vaccine doses both continue to fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 9:03 PM
The seven-day average of daily doses sits at just under 24,000, dropping more than 2,000 doses in a single day.
-
Wisconsin still facing wildfire risk, thanks to a lack of springtime rain
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 8:35 PM
Wisconsin has seen more than 600 wildfires so far this spring, after the fire season got an unusually early start
-
Packers scheduling quirks mean less to Green Bay-area businesses this year than the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM
Business owners are excited for the return fans to Green Bay Packers games.
-
Williams, JoAnne Agnes, 84 of Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.