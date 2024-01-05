Wisconsin state taxes remain at historical lows, says Wisconsin Policy Forum
Juneau County Sheriffs Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Mauston at Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 8:58 PM
Wisconsin state taxes remain at historical lows, says Wisconsin Policy Forum
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2024 at 8:17 PM
Wisconsin’s tax rates remained extremely low in 2023. That’s according to an annual report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Ari Brown says Wisconsin’s tax rates are about as low as they can […]
Change in federal policy means kids can stay on Medicaid and BadgerCare
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2024 at 8:14 PM
Young people in Wisconsin will be allowed to stay on state medical programs for an entire year under new guidelines. The new federal rules require BadgerCare Plus and other Medicaid programs to keep people under the age of 19 covered for a full […]
Redistricting consultants could be paid up to $100,000
by Bob Hague on January 5, 2024 at 7:39 PM
Two consultants hired to advise the Wisconsin Supreme Court selecting new legislative maps could be paid up to $100,000 each under the terms of their contracts. Dr. Bernard Grofman at the University of California, Irvine and Dr. Jonathan Cervas at […]
Construction begins on former Shopko building in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/4
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM
Mauston Wrestling Honors Gyllin Family On Hall of Fame Night with a Pair of Dual Victories
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:29 PM
Republican medical marijuana bill nearly ready
by Bob Hague on January 5, 2024 at 5:13 PM
Medical marijuana is closer to becoming a reality in Wisconsin. In a recent interview with WRN, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he has enough Republican votes to pass a bill in that chamber – even if Democrats oppose it. “Because […]
