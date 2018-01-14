Wisconsin State Sports for Sunday 1/14/18

Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. Following the Badgers’ sixth-straight win, Wisconsin improved to 13-0-0 in WCHA conference play for the first time in program history, they are 22-1-0 overall.

Rebounding from a tough shutout loss on Friday night, the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team battled hard from start to finish and secured a 5-2 win over Michigan State on Saturday night in front of a season-high crowd at the Kohl Center. The Badgers are 5-7-2 in Big Ten play, 11-11-3 overall.

Source: WRJC.com

