Wisconsin state Senate to vote on downsized Milwaukee Brewers stadium repair bill

The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to approve a plan to spend more than half a billion dollars on repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium over the next three decades. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal during…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.