Wisconsin State News for Tuesday 1/16/18

>>Man Facing Drug Charges, 6th OWI, Makes Court Appearance

(Sparta, WI) — A 55-year-old man arrested during an early Monday traffic stop has a court appearance scheduled for today (Tuesday). Scott Fedderly of Spring Valley faces his sixth operating while intoxicated charge, plus accusations of drug possession. Sparta police say Fedderly appeared to be under the influence when he was stopped and he admitted he had smoked marijuana. Officers found meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and cash in a pouch in the back seat of Fedderly’s vehicle.

>>Hangar Fire Destroys Dozens Of Boats, RVs, Snowmobiles

(Town of Woodruff, WI) — The Lake Tomahawk Fire Department reports everything inside a burned hangar at the Dohun Field Airport has been destroyed. At least eight fire crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire call Monday night in the Town of Woodruff. The hangar was being used to store boats, recreational vehicles and snowmobiles. The fire was first reported at about 8:00 p-m. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

>>Hundreds Of Milwaukee Car Owners Cited For Parking On Wrong Side

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says more than 18-hundred drivers learned the city was serious about parking regulations during a snow event to start the week. Cars parked on the wrong side of the street were issued 40-dollar citations. Milwaukee announced the new alternate-side parking rule last November. The city will collect more than 73-thousand dollars if all those drivers pay up. A total of one-thousand-835 tickets were issued between 11:00 p-m Sunday and 6:00 a-m Monday.

