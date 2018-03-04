Wisconsin State News for Sunday 3/4/18

>>Governor Walker Voices Opposition to Proposed Steel Tariffs

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is calling on President Trump to reconsider proposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum. Walker says tariffs could force operations in Wisconsin and other U-S cities to move jobs to another country such as Canada and not face tariffs on sale of their products. Some companies warn tariffs will lead to higher prices on aluminum and other steel products. The governor spoke against tariffs Friday at United Alloy in Janesville on a day the company announced a 15-million-dollar expansion project that’s expected to create 66 jobs.

>>Authorities I-D Man Shot Dead During Madison Bank Robbery

(Madison, WI) — Authorities are identifying the man fatally shot by a security guard during an alleged bank robbery Thursday in Madison. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says 35-year-old Luis Marty Narvaez of South Milwaukee died of homicidal firearm trauma. Police say Narvaez entered Chase bank with his face covered, handed a bag to a teller and demanded money. The security guard claims Narvaez kept his hands covered while demanding money, which could suggest that he had a gun. That’s when he shot him. Officers say Narvaez died at the scene. It is believed that Narvaez was unarmed.

>>Comstock Man Busted With 300 Pot Plants

(Comstock, WI) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a Comstock man is in custody after being caught with over 300 pot plants in a barn. Michael Haney is being held on charges of manufacturing marijuana, following a month long investigation. Barron County authorities say police from three other agencies assisted in the investigation and the arrest.

>>WisDOT Installs “Gawk Screens” In Construction Zone On I-41

(Menasha, WI) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will install what are called “gawk screens” in a work zone along Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. The screens are designed to keep drivers focused on the road and not looking at construction work which starts in two weeks. Similar strategies have been found to increase traffic flow along the Beltline in the Madison area. A normal construction barrier stands 32 inches high and the screens made of durable fiberglass are two feet on top of that. Drivers won’t be able to glance away in an area where the project will reduce three lanes of traffic in each direction to just two west of Menasha, where I-41 travels underneath U-S 10 and 441.

>>UW-La Crosse Students Return From Washington Summit

(La Crosse, WI) — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have returned from Washington, D-C, where they attended a summit on fighting poverty and disease. Kamryn Ronca and Douglas Krouth heard from speakers, activists and political leaders on how to advocate in the fight against poverty. They also heard from lobbyists resisting cuts for foreign aid. Ronca and Krouth are leaders at what is considered to be one of the most-active campus chapters of ONE, an international campaign to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, with much of its focus on Africa. The ONE Power Summit is held annually in the District of Columbia.

