Wisconsin State News for Sunday 3/11/18

>>Madison Traffic Stop Leads to Short Chase, Fugitive Arrest

(Madison, WI) — A Madison man wanted on multiple felony warrants is in custody after a short vehicle chase on Highway 30. A Dane County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Jerome Wheeler Thursday night, but he refused to stop and led the squad car on a slow speed pursuit for three-and-a-half miles. Wheeler eventually stopped at a red light and was arrested on warrants for domestic substantial battery, domestic disorderly conduct, theft and bail jumping. There must have been drugs in the car because deputies say he’s now facing charges of eluding, resisting, possession of methamphetamine and T-H-C. Wheeler remains in jail.

>>Driver Killed in Two-Car Crash in Cross Plains

(Cross Plains, WI) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Cross Plains that left a driver dead. A concerned citizen called to report a car driving all over County Road around 3 P-M Friday. Deputies say the northbound car crossed the centerline a minute-and-a-half later and was struck by a southbound vehicle. The man driving erratically was transported to the U-W Hospital where he later died. A woman in his car is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were treated for less serious injuries.

>>Gov. Walker Talks With U-S Commerce Secretary About Tariff Relief

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker is working to get relief from what he calls the negative impacts of tariffs on steel and aluminum. Walker says U-S Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told him the department still retains the ability to grant exemptions for things like Bemis Industrial’s concerns over the supply of ultra-thin aluminum and Seneca Foods’ concerns about the tinplate steel supply. Walker vows to continue working to find relief from tariffs for Wisconsin companies.

>>Sharp-Eyed TV Viewers Help Authorities Round Up Missing Sex Offenders

(Milwaukee, WI) — Tips from people watching a Milwaukee television station helped authorities round up four sex offenders who went missing while they were on parole. Convicted sex offenders have to stay in contact with the state, letting authorities know where they are living and when they move. FOX-6 broadcast the photos and the calls started coming in. Fifty-four-year-old Hosia Jones had been off-the-grid since last summer. Fifty-six-year-old G-B Gladney was found inside an assisted living facility. Fifty-five-year-old Cevell Alexander was taken into custody at a west-side street corner and 35-year-old Quentin Morgan was rounded up Thursday night.

>>U-W Study Recommends Fewer Cough Drops

(Madison, WI) — A new University of Wisconsin study suggests using menthol cough drops excessively can worsen a cough. The report is published this month in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. U-W researchers surveyed 550 patients and found that for most of them too many cough drops – especially menthol – made coughs more severe. The study also showed the cough lasted 12-and-a-half days for cough drop users and nine-point-eight days for non-users.

Source: WRJC.com

