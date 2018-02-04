Wisconsin State News for Sunday 2/4/18

>>Madison Bank Robbery Given 20-Year Prison Sentence

(Madison, WI) — A federal judge has sentenced a Madison man to 20 years in a federal prison for robbing People’s Community Bank in Plain in October 2014. Forty-year-old Julian Thomas pepper-sprayed three bank employees during the hold-up. A co-defendant, 29-year-old James Thompson of Madison, had entered a guilty plea and he testified against Thomas. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office worked with the F-B-I on the case. As he was being sentenced, the judge called Thomas a career criminal, pointing to a 20-year history of breaking the law.

>>Walker Pitches Tougher Welfare Requirements

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says his ramped-up requirements to qualify for welfare benefits will return more people to the workforce. An Assembly committee is expected to vote on the bills next week. The new rules would increase the work requirements for able-bodied adults on food stamps, among other changes. Democrats say they will be counter-productive and expensive. The early estimates of the cost of Walker’s proposal are put at about 90-million dollars a year.

>>Federal Judge Dismisses Suit Against Ho-Chunk Nation’s Casino Plans

(Madison, WI) — A lawsuit filed by a northern Wisconsin Indian tribe against plans for a casino expansion in Wittenberg has been dismissed. A federal judge found the Stockbridge-Munsee Bank of Mohicans had waited until after the six-year statute of limitations had passed before filing the suit. The judge dismissed the suit trying to block the Ho-Chunk Nation’s expansion plans. The new Ho-Chunk casino and resort is about 20 miles west of the Stockbridge-Munsee’s North Star Casino Resort. An appeal is expected.

>>Watertown Man Gets 6 Years In Prison For Child Sexual Assault Charges

(Watertown, WI) – A Watertown man gets six years behind bars for child sexual assault. Twenty-year-old Stephen Buske was sentenced today (Friday) for sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, exposing a child to harmful materials and two counts of possession of child pornography in Dodge County Court. Buske was also ordered to serve an additional six years of supervision and register as a sex offender. Prosecutors say Buske coerced multiple underage victims into sending him sexually explicit photos. He also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl with whom he had exchanged lewd photos. He admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet of girls as young as nine years old.

>>Madison Students: At Risk On Election Days?

(Madison, WI) — Questions are being raised about student safety when thousands of voters go to the polls on election day. More than half of the schools in the Metropolitan Madison School District serve as polling locations. M-M-S-D substitute secretary Dena Jenks says voters often stray from the voting booth and that increases the risk for students. Jenks would like the district to schedule professional development days when an election is held — so only staff members would be present at those times. District safety and security coordinator Joe Ballas says there haven’t been any issues on election days. He says doors are locked and there’s no interaction between voters and students.

>>UW-La Crosse Designated As “Age-Friendly University”

(La Crosse, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is now designated an Age-Friendly University. The university has met ten principles to earn the designation, including encouraging older adults to participate in core activities and improving access for older adults to the school’s facilities and activities. UW-La Crosse is the first university in Wisconsin to earn the designation.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.