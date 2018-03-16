Wisconsin State News for Saturday 3/17/18

>>Outagamie County Officials Looking For Gun Used In Shooting

(Appleton, WI) — The dive team from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was searching the Fox River Thursday for the gun used in a shooting at an apartment complex. Witnesses told Appleton Police an argument escalated into shots being fired, then more than one vehicle raced away from the scene. Other witnesses told police they saw somebody on the passenger side of one of the vehicles throw an object from the Lawe Street Bridge into the river. Officers took two people into custody for questioning. They weren’t able to find anybody who had been wounded.

>>Milwaukee Landlord Sued For Operating Drug Houses

(Milwaukee, WI) — A Milwaukee landlord who owns more than two dozen properties is being sued by the city. The city attorney’s office alleges about half of the properties are drug houses which have been designated as a public nuisance. Vanessa Gomez-Arias manages the properties for her mother. Although city officials say Leticia Gomez is aware of the drug activity, her daughter claims she doesn’t feel safe coming to the properties and that keeps her from checking on problem tenants. If the city wins its case, it will assume control of the houses, kick out the tenants and sell the buildings — with the money going to Milwaukee’s anti-drug activities.

>>Luxemburg-Casco Schools Asks Voters To Approve Referendum

(Luxemburg, WI) — When voters in the Luxemburg-Casco School District go to the polls next month, school officials are asking them to vote yes for two referendum issues. One asks for almost 16-million dollars and the second nearly 12-million. District administrators say their facilities are outdated. The money from the first issue would pay for projects like updated facilities, space for technology classes and a new gymnasium and fitness center. The second issue involves relocating the students attending middle school in Casco to a new building which would be constructed in Luxemburg. Taxes would go up by 77-cents per thousand dollars of property value. A public hearing was held Thursday in Luxemburg.

