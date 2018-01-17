Wisconsin State News Afternoon Update for Wednesday 1/17/18

>>Former Milwaukee Swimming Pool Lifeguard Charged With Sex Crimes

(Milwaukee, WI) — A former lifeguard at a Milwaukee County swimming pool is charged with more than one dozen sex crimes. Police say the evidence was found on 23-year-old Jared Weber’s laptop by an ex-girlfriend. She downloaded the pictures for investigators. Weber is accused of taking at least four photos of a female co-worker in the shower at Noyes Indoor pool. Weber also allegedly filmed sexual acts committed against a sleeping 10-year-old girl away from his workplace. Investigators say the criminal acts took place three years ago.

>>Entire Country Suffering From Flu — Including All Of Wisconsin

(Racine, WI) — Some health officials say the current flu outbreak is the most widespread problem they have ever experienced. Wisconsin State Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt says all 50 states are being hit and that “has never happened before.” In Racine, Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital has handled 650 flu cases since last fall. That is double the number the hospital had seen at this time last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 20 pediatric deaths have been reported in this flu epidemic. None of those were in Wisconsin.

>>Update–NE Wisconsin Accidental Shooting Victim Identified

(New Holstein, WI) — The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 19-year-old New Holstein man who was the victim of an accidental shooting last weekend. Witnesses say Brandon Paulson was a part of a group of people who were passing around a handgun Saturday night. Investigators think Paulson had the weapon in his hand when it fired, hitting him in the head. He died after being airlifted to a hospital. Deputies say no one else was hurt and the investigation hasn’t been closed yet.

>>Douglas County Jail Collecting Warm Clothing

(Superior, WI) — Officials at the Douglas County Jail say something as simple as warm clothing is important for personal dignity — and even survival. Deputies are collecting jackets, sweatshirts, thick winter socks, mittens and other types of warm clothing for men and women who are released from the jail in Superior. This time of the year they walk outside into harsh winter conditions. Without adequate clothing, those newly-free people face major obstacles getting to their next destination. Any kind of clothing which can be layered under jeans in men’s and women’s sizes is welcome.

Source: WRJC.com

