Wisconsin state archaeologist dies after training dive

Wisconsin’s state archaeologist is dead after a training dive in Madison. The Wisconsin State Journal reports rescuers pulled 63-year-old James Skibo from Lake Mendota on Friday morning. Wisconsin Historical Society Director and CEO Christian Overland said Skibo was with two…

