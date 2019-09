Wisconsin Standardized Test Scores For Reading, Math Fall By 60%

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is releasing a series of disappointing results on standardized tests. Sixty percent of public school students in the state failed to read and do math at their grade level. That’s worse than last year’s results. Some individual schools did better, but many others produced results much worse than last year.

