Wisconsin snubs bourbon by elevating brandy old fashioned to state cocktail status
In Wisconsin, the old fashioned cocktail comes with brandy, not bourbon. Now, state lawmakers have made it somewhat official. A resolution declaring the brandy old fashioned as the official Wisconsin state cocktail cleared the state Assembly on a bipartisan voice…
Wisconsin leads nation in 2023 fall drug take back collection
by Raymond Neupert on November 10, 2023 at 7:50 PM
Another successful Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the nation for the most prescription medications collected during the fall drug takeback. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, more than 53,000 […]
Assembly approves Monday absentee ballot count bill
by Bob Hague on November 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM
Counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin elections would be more efficient, under a bill passed by the state Assembly. The bipartisan measure would allow counting of absentee ballots to begin the Monday before Election Day. In the past that’s […]
Local Alumni Athletic Roundup
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM
Smart, John “Jack” Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM
Woman Pulls Gun According to Boyfriend in Domestic Incident Near Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM
AmFam Field funding package clears key committee votes
by Bob Hague on November 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM
An American Family Field package is a step closer to the governor’s desk. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders are in agreement that a funding bill for updates to the Brewers ballpark needs to get done. Amendments to bills […]
Marquette Law School Poll results mixed for Biden, positive for Evers
by Raymond Neupert on November 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM
There were some mixed results for President Joe Biden in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. In last week’s poll, when asked if the election was today people chose President Biden over former President Donald Trump 45 to 42 percent with 12 […]
Mile Bluff Donates to Juneau County Safe Sleep Initiative
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM
Cobbs, Frederic R. Age 79 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM
