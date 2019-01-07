Wisconsin smoking rate remains above national average

Wisconsin’s adult smoking rate continues to decline. But it’s still above the national rate of 14 percent. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the overall smoking rate was 16 percent in 2017, a drop from 21 percent in 2011. Native American and African-American residents continue to smoke at much higher rates, 37 and […]

