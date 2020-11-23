Wisconsin ships one millionth M-95 mask

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced has announced milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin has shipped its one millionth N95 mask through the state distribution system, according to a statement released by Evers’ office on Monday. “Ensuring frontline workers, first responders, and local communities have access to PPE— especially N95 masks— has been a top priority […]

Source: WRN.com







