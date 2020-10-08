Wisconsin shatters previous daily coronavirus records, reporting more than 3,000 new cases, more than 900 hospitalized
The average daily case count over the last week is nearly three times the count a month ago.
Gov. Evers pardons nine more people, totaling 74 in his time in office
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM
He's now pardoned 74 people since taking office in 2019. His predecessor, Scott Walker, never issued any pardons during his eight years in office.
In reversal, court says Wisconsin absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM
A divided appeals court Thursday reinstated a Wisconsin law requiring absentee ballots to be counted only if they are returned by Election Day.
As Packers, governor try to slow COVID-19, Lambeau Field-area restaurants say...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2020 at 10:11 PM
A surge in cases prompted decisions to limit seating to 25% and to keep fans out of Packers games. Businesses say they can't make a profit with that.
'Our spiritual home': Wisconsin's pristine Menominee Forest a model for sustainable...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2020 at 10:03 PM
The forest in northeast Wisconsin is one of the most pristine woodlands in the country. Here's how the tribe keeps it that way.
Brookfield man arrested for fatal Ashwaubenon hit-and-run crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM
Elliot D. Cooper was hit and killed while walking in traffic on State 172.
Coronavirus in Brown County: Bellin Health turns urgent care in Ashwaubenon to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2020 at 8:49 PM
Over 3,000 more cases were reported statewide Thursday, the most cases ever reported in a single day in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.
Republican lawmakers are in court to end Wisconsin's mask mandate, but they won't talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM
Just 10 of the 81 GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature responded to questions about whether they support the action taken on their behalf.
