This week, April 13-17, 2020, is Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness week. It is a time to refresh your recollection of the dangers of severe weather, differences between watches and warnings, replacing batteries in your weather radio and practice your plan in case of a severe weather.

More information available through the National Weather Service Severe Weather Awareness page at: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/severe_weather_awareness

Source: WRJC.com







