Wisconsin sets new record of coronavirus hospitalizations Monday

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin reached a new high on Monday. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 2,274 coronavirus patients, including 456 in ICUs. That’s an increase of 178 over Sunday and 271 more than one week ago. The state Department of Health Services reported 19 patients at the State Fair Park Alternate […]

