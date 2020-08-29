Wisconsin Senate to convene special session on Monday

The Wisconsin Senate plans to convene Monday for a special session to discuss police reform. Governor Tony Evers on Monday ordered lawmakers in both chambers back to Madison, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back Sunday by a Kenosha police officer. Evers wants lawmakers to work on a package of police reform bills […]

Source: WRN.com







