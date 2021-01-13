Wisconsin Senate Republicans block resolution condemning U.S. Capitol assault and affirming Biden victory
Senate President Chris Kapenga denied a Democratic resolution from being taken up during Tuesday’s floor session saying it was not relevant to the state Senate.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Tony Evers focuses on unemployment, expanding broadband in State of the State
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 1:38 AM
The address was aired hours after legislative Republicans split over whether to cut a deal with Evers on COVID-19.
'Shot in the arm': Hotels, businesses struggling with pandemic hope for boost from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2021 at 12:19 AM
With only a limited number of season ticket holders able to attend Saturday's Green Bay Packers playoff matchup, hotels and travel businesses aren't sure what kind of impact to expect. But they say whatever comes will help. […]
Tickets for Green Bay Packers' Saturday playoff game at Lambeau Field sell out in 27...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2021 at 12:15 AM
Green Bay Packers fans "floating today" if they got one of the 6,500 tickets for the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Facing a second Trump impeachment vote in a year, the Wisconsin delegation remains split
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 11:38 PM
Democrats Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore are among co-sponsors of an impeachment resolution that charges President Trump with 'incitement of insurrection.'
'If I don't go to work, who's gonna to save these people?': Wisconsin respiratory...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Her family called Mary Milligan the COVID ass-kicker. "She'd say, 'If I don't go to work, who's going to save these people?' "
Seven-day case average remains steady Tuesday from day prior; death average dips
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 11:17 PM
Wisconsin ranks fifth in the nation in total per-capita COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic, according to New York Times data.
Howard-Suamico's $98M referendum targets 2 schools most in need of upgrades, officials say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM
Much of the building work would focus on Bay View Middle School and Forest Glen Elementary. Both would get new gyms; existing gyms would be converted
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 10:37 PM
A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday
