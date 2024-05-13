Wisconsin Senate plans to vote on overriding Evers vetoes of 36 bills, including PFAS funding
Republicans say the Wisconsin Senate will be voting to override the Democratic governor’s veto of three dozen bills. The votes set for Tuesday are on everything from fighting PFAS pollution to doing away with work permit requirements for teenagers. Democrats…
-
SBC Softball: Hillsboro at Necedah (Full Game)
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 13, 2024 at 6:15 PM
The NFL’s full schedule comes out on Wednesday, but the league started leaking games today.
-
Cauley, Mary Jean Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM
-
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 4:03 PM
-
Opalinski, Kathleen Elizabeth, Age 85 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 2:56 PM
-
Murray, Scott A. Age 60 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 2:47 PM
-
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 2:42 PM
-
Machnik, Michael J. Age 67 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2024 at 2:38 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 13, 2024 at 2:37 PM
Brewers drop series finale to Cardinals – UWGB looking for new basketball coach
