Wisconsin Senate passes overdue state budget

After a dramatic showdown within the Republican majority in the state Senate, Wisconsin’s $76 billion budget is finally on its way to the governor’s desk more than two months late. The plan passed late Friday night on a 19-14 vote, following assurances from the governor that several provisions would be vetoed. The move was required […]

