Wisconsin Senate passes Foxconn incentive package

The state Senate has approved a $3 billion incentive package designed to pave the way for Taiwanese electronic components maker Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin. Tuesday’s Senate vote on the measure was 20-13, with Green Bay Republican Rob Cowles a no, and Kenosha Democrat Bob Wirch a yes. Majority Leader, Senator Scott Fitzgerald, […]

Source: WRN.com

