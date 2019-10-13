Wisconsin Senate Passes Bills to Combat Lyme Disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is putting together a study group on Lyme disease and offering insect repellent at state parks under a package of bills passed Tuesday. Senator Mark Miller says these measures are a good step in both understanding and combating Lyme disease as well as a number of other insect delivered diseases. Democrat Miller said,”we are going to be experiencing more and more of these insect vector-borne diseases in the state of Wisconsin as our climate continues to gradually warm up. And we’re going to have to deal with it, and the sooner we do it the better.” The bills now head to the Assembly for approval.
Source: WRJC.com
