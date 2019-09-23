Wisconsin Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is running for Congress, floats new tax cut
Fitzgerald is floating the possibility of a new tax cut as he launches a campaign for a seat in Congress.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
