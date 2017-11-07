Wisconsin Senate approves Constitutional Convention call

The state Senate has approved legislation that adds Wisconsin to the list of states calling for a constitutional convention to pass a balanced budget amendment. Lawmakers approved three bills Tuesday that set up the process for selecting delegates to a convention and authorize an application for a convention, making Wisconsin the 28th state to act […]

