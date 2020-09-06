Wisconsin sees record 16.2% of COVID-19 tests come back positive as officials report 893 new cases, no deaths
The new cases accounted for 16.2% of the 5,099 test results reported Sunday by the state, the highest percent to come back positive in a single day since the pandemic began.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin sees record 16.2% of COVID-19 tests come back positive as officials report 893...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM
The new cases accounted for 16.2% of the 5,099 test results reported Sunday by the state, the highest percent to come back positive in a single day since March.
-
Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: 'There's a lot more life to live'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM
Jacob Blake released a video from his hospital bed Saturday evening, telling viewers "there's a lot more life to live."
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Shawano County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 6, 2020 at 2:50 PM
The man was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the northbound lane of State 47/55 when he was struck by a northbound driver, deputies said.
-
Motorcycle Accident Leads to Death in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2020 at 1:52 PM
-
Packers trim roster to 53 players on Saturday
by Bill Scott on September 6, 2020 at 5:19 AM
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster to the regular season roster limit of 53 players on Saturday. The only real surprises came when the Packers parted company with wide receiver Jake Kumerow and left tackle Alex Light. The Packers […]
-
Brewers fall as Hader’s streak comes to an end
by Bill Scott on September 6, 2020 at 5:02 AM
With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, the Milwaukee Brewers called on their closer, Josh Hader to keep the game deadlocked. But for the first time this season, Hader allowed a hit, in fact he allowed two as the Cleveland Indians pulled out a […]
-
Jill Biden to take part in virtual schools event in Green Bay
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM
Jill Biden will "virtually travel" to Green Bay as part of her "Back-to-School Tour."
-
Kites Over Lake Michigan: Lake levels force move to Two Rivers High School
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM
The 15th annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is held this year at Two Rivers High School due to Lake Michigan water levels.
-
Wisconsin woman dies of rare disease carried by mosquitoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2020 at 7:21 PM
It's the second case of EEE this year in Wisconsin, and the first that resulted in death.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.