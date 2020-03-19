Wisconsin sees first two deaths due to coronavirus
Twenty-one counties are now reporting cases of the coronavirus, with 62 in Milwaukee County.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin sees first two deaths due to coronavirus1 hour ago
- Live coronavirus updates: Wisconsin sees first two deaths as 155 cases reported in state1 hour ago
- Update: Festival Foods will close stores at 9 p.m. to clean, stock shelves2 hours ago
- DFI issues cautions to lenders amid COVID-19 crisis4 hours ago
- Thursday COVID-19 total is 155 cases in Wisconsin4 hours ago
- Confirmed case of Coronavirus in Sauk County5 hours ago
- Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Girls Basketball Team Announced6 hours ago
- New Website Consolidates COVID-19 Information7 hours ago
- Democratic Party of Wisconsin scales back state convention9 hours ago
- UW-Extension: Six Possible Impacts of COVID-19 on Farming14 hours ago
- Pesticide Applicator Certification Testing Suspended14 hours ago
- Edge Dairy Co-op to Offer College Scholarships14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.