Wisconsin sees another record-setting coronavirus testing day, second biggest increase in cases
More than 9,000 case results were reported on Friday with 5% of those showing positive results.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'The idea is to simplify': Wisconsin election officials vow major changes to absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2020 at 11:53 PM
The fixes follow an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the PBS series FRONTLINE and Columbia Journalism Investigations.
Former UWGB coach battled Michael Jordan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM
Former UW-Green Bay men's basketball assistant coach Brian Barone played against legendary player Michael Jordan at a basketball camp for kids.
Door County coronavirus updates: Local case total reaches 37, but many have recovered
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
Friday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Wisconsin’s positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests increased slightly Friday as testing capacity continues to increase. The positive percentage ticked up to 5.1% from Thursday’s 5%, with nearly 10,000 people tested in the prior 24 […]
Wisconsin State Parks extending hours
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Effective tomorrow, Saturday May 23, nearly all Wisconsin state parks will return to regular operating hours. That is, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, and parks will no longer be closed Wednesdays. In accordance with public health guidelines […]
Ashwaubenon Village Manager Allison Swanson sues public safety union after months of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:55 PM
Relations between Swanson and the union boiled over after the union issued a vote of no confidence in her management of the village.
Some Green Bay Packers employees to return to Lambeau Field, but public access still...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:38 PM
NFL allowing teams to return some employees to facilities, but not coaching staff, players or the public.
Cannery Public Market to close in downtown Green Bay; customers will have a chance to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:11 PM
The Cannery Public Market announced Friday it will close for good at the end of June after it gives customers time to redeem outstanding gift cards.
