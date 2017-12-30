Wisconsin seeing widespread flu cases

Cases of influenza across Wisconsin have been growing at a rapid rate in recent weeks. Figures released by the CDC Friday show the state is one of 35 in the U.S. where the flu is now considered to be “widespread,” meaning there are active outbreaks in all regions. According to the state Department of Health […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.