Wisconsin seeing increase in parasitic illness tied to fresh produce
The state has reported 29 cases of cyclosporiasis since June 1, health officials said Tuesday.
'Bigoted': Rep. Mark Pocan rebukes House Republicans for effort to cut support for LGBTQ...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Pocan's pointed remarks came as Appropriation's Committee Republicans moved to strike from the Transportation Department's annual funding bill three earmarks that would provide services to several LGBTQ centers in Pennsylvania and […]
Royall Summer Baseball Team Wraps Up Woodside League with Pair of Victories
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers' bill would eliminate nearly all state income taxes for retirees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM
The proposal creates income tax exemptions for Wisconsin taxpayers 67 or older.
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
Oneida Nation reelects Chairman Tehassi Hill, Vice Chair Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM
Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill won his reelection Saturday against challenger Gina Powless-Buenrostro.
Mitchell, Robert Thomas Age 75 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM
Two people injured in a single-engine airplane crash Tuesday in Eagle River
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM
It's not known as of Wednesday what caused the crash or how badly the plane was damaged.
The public can watch artists at work during the Door County Plein Air Festival. Here's how
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Artists from across the nation will be on the Peninsula for a week to paint what they see outside. The resulting art will be exhibited and for sale.
Breaking the cycle: Here's why pathways to higher education are vital for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM
UW-Green Bay said that in 2021, 34.2% (2,356) undergraduate students and 11.2% (51) graduate students were recognized as first-generation students.
