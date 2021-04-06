Wisconsin schools receive $2.2 billion in federal relief funding, Milwaukee to get $797 million
The $797 million allocated for Milwaukee amounts to $11,242 per student.
Green Bay man charged in stabbing death after gas station confrontation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Olvera confronted the victim after the vehicle he was in almost hit Olvera's in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but it's too early to say if this is another surge
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 9:18 PM
The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases rose again in Wisconsin Tuesday. The one-day total mark of 886 cases is also the highest since Feb. 12.
Brown County voters turn out in spring election for state DPI, Assembly seat, circuit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Voters will elect a new representative for the 89th Assembly District and decide who they want to serve in municipal offices and school boards.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM
Bice: For two decades, U.S. Rep. Kind has been all talk but no action on running for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has broached the idea of running for statewide office — four times for governor and three for U.S. Senate — on seven occasions in 21 years.
That second shot of COVID-19 vaccine can cause a headache and then some, but it works
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM
Both vaccines require two shots, and for some recipients, that second shot can be a doozy.
Database: Search Wisconsin state employee salaries for 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM
Search salary and overtime data for more than 40,000 state of Wisconsin employees
Juneau County at 5 Active COVID19 Cases No Hospitalizations
by WRJC WebMaster on April 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM
Warming Weather Brings Threat of Ticks
by WRJC WebMaster on April 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM
