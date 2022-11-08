Wisconsin schools have highest number of referendums in 21 years
As school districts across Wisconsin struggle to navigate a cocktail of funding issues, more districts are turning to voters to maintain operations and to meet capital needs.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
-
When should we get 2022 midterm results, can I register to vote at the polls and what to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM
More than 700,000 Wisconsinites voted early, and because of state rules those ballots may contribute to delayed final results.
-
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Follow our updates
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 1:51 PM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
-
Green Bay narrows fire chief search to two finalists: a Rockford, Illinois, fire official...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM
The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission plans interviews later this month and then wil select the next fire chief.
-
Wisconsin man with a history of making threats charged with threatening to kill Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 1:58 AM
Michael Yaker of DeForest, was charged last week after saying Evers is "a Dead Man Walking" and "Marked For Elimination" in emails to the governor.
-
Judge denies request to sequester military ballots following Milwaukee election official...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 12:42 AM
The lawsuit drew criticism from the Union Veterans Council, whose leader said the suit may be a "canary in the coal mine" for similar actions around the country.
-
Grooming, by design, is difficult to detect. Here are four ways to prevent child sexual...
by Sheboygan Press on November 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Many people think perpetrators of sexual abuse are strangers to victims. In reality, that's the exception. Many are trusted.
-
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Dino Stop in Ledgeview
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM
The ticket was one of five that won $50,000 in Wisconsin in Saturday's drawing
-
Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM
There were no big Powerball winners in Wisconsin on Saturday, and Monday's drawing amps up to $1.9 billion for a lucky someone matching six numbers.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.