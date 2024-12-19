Wisconsin school shooter had 2 guns and got messages from man accused of plotting his own attack
Police say the shooter who killed a student and teacher at a religious school in Wisconsin this week brought two guns to the school. The 15-year-old girl also was in contact with a man in California who authorities say was…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State’s first human case of H1N1 bird flu reported (BARRON COUNTY) The state Department of Health Services is reporting Wisconsin’s first human case of bird flu, in Barron County. Research Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the exposed person […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2024 at 9:47 PM
Marquette opens Big East play tonight – Green Bay falls to D-2 Michigan Tech – Edgerin Cooper is the NFC’s defensive player of the week for the 2nd time this season
Titletown Report for 12/18/2024
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2024 at 8:53 PM
Romeo Doubs is a clutch performer and Matt LaFleur said he earns what he has coming to him from hard work.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/17
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:42 PM
Mauston Picks Up Girls Basketball Road Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:40 PM
Tigers Take Down Wonewoc-Center in SBC Girls Action
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:39 PM
Van Dusen, Robert William Age 62 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 6:57 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Unusual hit-and-run had car pushed into river (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are investigating an unusual hit-and-run. Police are looking for a driver who struck another vehicle, disregarded a traffic signal, and pushed that vehicle with the driver […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Update on Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON) Officials provided more information on Tuesday in the Abundant Life School shooting. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working to verify a document some on social media are […]
