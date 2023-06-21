Wisconsin school district weighs banning 'safe space' signs that LGBTQ students find supportive
Leaders of a southeastern Wisconsin school district could vote next month to ban “safe space” signs in their buildings. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Arrowhead School Board’s policy committee decided Tuesday to forward a proposed policy banning such…
Some Green Bay leaders question socially inclusive housing project underway at Baylake...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM
City Center Lofts will add 72 units of workforce housing in downtown Green Bay. Opponents want it moved because 24 units do not have exterior windows.
A rift within the Wisconsin Court's conservative wing boils over in handling of gender...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM
Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley sparred over the court's procedures in a case involving a Madison school district gender identity policy.
Victorian weddings are the subject of an exhibit at Noble House Museum in Fish Creek
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM
The exhibit includes fragile antique gowns and proper courtship and etiquette of the era.
Wisconsin may not have enough in its jobless fund to cover another recession. Here's what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum said Wisconsin may not have enough in its jobless fund to cover unemployment claims during another recession.
Wisconsin foster children often need mental health care to thrive. Why is it hard to help...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Removed from home, deeply traumatized, foster children often need counseling. But even with activist foster parents, it can be hard to get.
New accessible playground for all ages to open at Otumba Park in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM
A grand opening for the playground will be held this Friday.
Mainly Mauston JV Team Nearly Upsets Adams-Friendship Varsity Baseball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2023 at 3:33 AM
Royall Summer Baseball Team Splits Pair of Woodside League Games Despite being down 3...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2023 at 3:32 AM
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to keep Milwaukee financially stable, boosting funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM
The bill allows Milwaukee and Milwaukee County elected leaders to implement local sales taxes. It also carries out controversial policy changes.
